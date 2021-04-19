Lincoln could see snow, freezing temperatures before warmup later in the week

Lincoln could get snow for the first time in nearly 2 months.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance for snow Monday into Tuesday as cold air leads to the likelihood of rain changing into wet snow.
The weather service is predicting up to 2 inches of snow in Lincoln by Tuesday morning as the temperature is likely to dip below freezing. Some areas farther south could see higher totals. The weather service is predicting up to 4 inches in Beatrice and up to 5 inches in Falls City.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
As of 10 a.m., the weather service reported "widespread snow" over an area of northeast Nebraska, although there was little accumulation.
Lincoln hit what is likely to be its high temperature of 50 degrees for the day on Monday at 1 a.m., as daytime temperatures will struggle to get above 40.
If snow does fall in Lincoln, it would be the seventh-latest snowfall since 1948. If the city gets at least 0.6 inches of snow, it will make this snow season only the sixth one since 1900 to reach 50 inches. Lincoln has recorded 49.4 inches of snow in the 2020-2021 winter season, but the last time any snow fell was Feb. 21.
The high Tuesday is forecast to make it into the mid-40s and the temperature Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is forecast to drop into the 20s, and Lincoln and much of Southeast Nebraska is in a freeze warning from 10 p.m. Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
But the good news is that the snow is not likely to stick around for long. The forecast says it will begin to gradually warm up beginning Wednesday, with a high near 60 on Thursday, highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday and a high near 70 on Sunday.
