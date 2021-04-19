Lincoln could see snow, freezing temperatures before warmup later in the week

Lincoln could get snow for the first time in nearly 2 months.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance for snow Monday into Tuesday as cold air leads to the likelihood of rain changing into wet snow.

The weather service is predicting up to 2 inches of snow in Lincoln by Tuesday morning as the temperature is likely to dip below freezing. Some areas farther south could see higher totals. The weather service is predicting up to 4 inches in Beatrice and up to 5 inches in Falls City.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.

As of 10 a.m., the weather service reported "widespread snow" over an area of northeast Nebraska, although there was little accumulation.

Lincoln hit what is likely to be its high temperature of 50 degrees for the day on Monday at 1 a.m., as daytime temperatures will struggle to get above 40.