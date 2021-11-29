Lincoln could see record temperatures this week

The calendar may say it's almost December, but it's going to feel more like mid-October.

Lincoln could see record or near-record temperatures this week, as warm weather continues and could send high temperatures as much as 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 70, which is 27 degrees above average, although it would fall short of the record high of 75.

Tuesday will be cooler, with a forecast high of 55, which would still be 13 degrees above average.

The temperature is again forecast to reach the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday's high of 69 potentially breaking the record for the day of 68 set in 2021.

The National Weather Service in a tweet predicted a 58% chance Lincoln will break the record high on Thursday, which would make it the warmest December day since Dec. 2, 2012.

A temperature that high in December would be quite an accomplishment, according to the weather service, which said Lincoln has only reached 69 or higher eight times during the month since 1887.

If the high were to reach 70, it would be the first time it's been that warm in December in Lincoln since 1998.