 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln could see record temperatures this week
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln could see record temperatures this week

  • 0

Prices for natural gas, oil and other fuels are surging and government officials believe households all across the country could see bills increase over the winter. The goal for the Biden administration is for solar energy to power nearly half the electric grid by 2050. Source by: Stringr

The calendar may say it's almost December, but it's going to feel more like mid-October.

Lincoln could see record or near-record temperatures this week, as warm weather continues and could send high temperatures as much as 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 70, which is 27 degrees above average, although it would fall short of the record high of 75.

Tuesday will be cooler, with a forecast high of 55, which would still be 13 degrees above average.

The temperature is again forecast to reach the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday's high of 69 potentially breaking the record for the day of 68 set in 2021.

The National Weather Service in a tweet predicted a 58% chance Lincoln will break the record high on Thursday, which would make it the warmest December day since Dec. 2, 2012.

A temperature that high in December would be quite an accomplishment, according to the weather service, which said Lincoln has only reached 69 or higher eight times during the month since 1887.

If the high were to reach 70, it would be the first time it's been that warm in December in Lincoln since 1998.

The forecast for Friday is a high of 59, before a cool down for the weekend that brings temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, which are still above normal for this time of year.

The warm weather continues a trend over the past few months.

November is on track to finish about 5 degrees above normal, making it the fourth month in a row with above-average temperatures.

It also will finish well below normal for precipitation. The 0.49 inches recorded for the month is 0.81 inches below normal. The last time Lincoln recorded any precipitation was Nov. 13.

The weather service predicts the warm, dry conditions will continue at least until the middle of the month.

Snow days may melt away for UNL students after policy change
Lincoln natural gas customers' bills forecast to be 58% higher
Watch now: La Nina puts a wrench in attempts to forecast Lincoln's winter weather

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News