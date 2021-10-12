 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln could see heavy rain, high winds overnight
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln could see heavy rain, high winds overnight

  • 0

This footage was filmed and produced 10 October 2021. As severe storms moved through the metro, several areas were hit by large hail and damaging winds. According to the Storm Prediction Center, officials say there were at least 10 tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State on Sunday. Experts say that number will likely change as more data comes into the center. The video shows a time-lapse of severe storm in Oklahoma, US.

If the forecast holds true, Lincoln could be in for its first significant rain in two weeks as well as the possibility of severe storms.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln has a 100% chance chance of rain tonight and into Wednesday morning, with up to a half inch possible. That would be more than the city has received over the past month. It got 0.32 inches on Sept. 29, but has otherwise only received 0.07 inches since Oct. 3.

While the rain will be welcome, the weather service also says there is a chance of severe weather. Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska is in an area with a slight risk of severe storms, with high winds and hail the most likely threats.

The weather service said the area most likely to see severe weather is along and south of a line from Albion to Wahoo to Nebraska City.

The storms also will usher in cooler weather. The forecast calls for a high of 64 Thursday and only 57 on Friday, with lows falling into the 30s.

Nebraska highway buckles after another night of heavy rain

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. woman wakes up to find 4-foot long python in her toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News