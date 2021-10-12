Lincoln could see heavy rain, high winds overnight

If the forecast holds true, Lincoln could be in for its first significant rain in two weeks as well as the possibility of severe storms.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln has a 100% chance chance of rain tonight and into Wednesday morning, with up to a half inch possible. That would be more than the city has received over the past month. It got 0.32 inches on Sept. 29, but has otherwise only received 0.07 inches since Oct. 3.

While the rain will be welcome, the weather service also says there is a chance of severe weather. Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska is in an area with a slight risk of severe storms, with high winds and hail the most likely threats.

The weather service said the area most likely to see severe weather is along and south of a line from Albion to Wahoo to Nebraska City.

The storms also will usher in cooler weather. The forecast calls for a high of 64 Thursday and only 57 on Friday, with lows falling into the 30s.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.