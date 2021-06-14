Lincoln could see 100 degrees for first time since 2018

If the forecast holds, Lincoln could be looking at its hottest stretch of weather in at least three years.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 96 Monday and Tuesday, 98 on Wednesday and 101 on Thursday.

If the Thursday forecast proves accurate, it would tie a record for the date and be the first triple-digit high temperature in Lincoln since the city hit 101 on June 15, 2018. If the mercury goes higher than 101, it would be the warmest day in Lincoln in nearly seven years.

Lincoln has seen seven days in the 90s already this month, and most of June has seen above-average temperatures. But the potential for triple-digit temperatures is thanks to a "big ridge of high pressure" over the Western U.S., said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha.

That high-pressure ridge that's been bringing extreme heat parts of Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah is forecast to move east and bring triple-digit heat to places such as Billings, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; Denver; and Scottsbluff on Monday and/or Tuesday.