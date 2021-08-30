Lincoln could see 1-2 inches of rain tonight; slight risk for severe weather

The first four weeks of August were hot and mostly dry, but the month is ending on a significantly different note.

Lincoln saw 1.12 inches of rain Sunday morning and a high of only 80, and significantly more rain is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday.

The weather service said storms are most likely early Tuesday morning, around 4 a.m. or after, although there is a slight chance they could occur earlier, most likely in north-central and northeast Nebraska.

While heavy rain and some localized flash flooding is the biggest threat, the Lincoln area and much of eastern Nebraska is in a slight risk for severe weather, with high winds and hail possible.

If the rain does materialize, it could make August the first month since March with above-average rainfall in Lincoln.

Highs are forecast to only be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday before rebounding to the upper 80s on Wednesday and around 90 on Thursday.

