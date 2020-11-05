Lincoln could have state's 'crown jewel' casino, horse track when gambling begins

Newly approved casino gambling in Nebraska positions Lincoln Race Course to rake in visitors because of its new seven-furlong horse racetrack, populous home and lack of local competition, the track's top official said Wednesday.

"Lincoln will probably be the crown jewel of the state out of the gate," said Mike Newlin of Omaha Exposition and Racing, which runs Lincoln Race Course along with Horsemen's Park in Omaha.

Property available adjacent to Lincoln Race Course could house a hotel and steakhouse to draw from traffic to live racing, simulcast racing and casino gambling new to the market, he said.

Lincoln Race Course estimates casino gambling could generate 1,500 jobs, $100 million in local economic impact and $15 million in state and local tax revenue, with some profits from slot machines and table games turned back to support the state's horse racing industry.

With the bright lights of an adjacent casino, the track off U.S. 77 and West Denton Road could go from hosting a couple of live races a year to running full race cards on as many as 60 days annually, officials said.