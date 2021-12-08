Lincoln could be in line for first snow of the season

Lincoln saw its first measurable snow in October the past three years, but before that, the first snow came in December five out of the previous eight years. In 2017, the first measurable snowfall didn't hit until Dec. 17.

Though some people may be dreading snow, Lincoln can use precipitation in whatever form it comes. The last time the city saw any measurable rain was on Nov. 13, and it has only received a half inch of precipitation over the past six weeks.

For the year, Lincoln is about 3 inches below normal.

Temperatures will largely remain above average, with a high of 54 expected in Lincoln on Thursday before holding in the 30s on Friday.

A rebound begins Saturday with 60-degree weather in the forecast for next week.

The city has been in a warm, dry pattern for some time now. November, in addition to being dry, was 5 degrees warmer than normal, and December has started off downright balmy. The average temperature the first seven days of the month was 10 degrees above normal. The high reached the 60s or higher on three days, including a record high of 71 last Thursday.