Lincoln congregations join forces at F Street Neighborhood Church

Two Christian congregations in the Near South neighborhood — F Street Neighborhood Church and Jacob's Well — have chosen to merge their ministries.

The merged congregation will meet Sunday mornings at the F Street Neighborhood Church, 1302 F St., beginning either in person or via livestream on May 31.

Pastor Bill Thornton of Jacob's Well has been hired as a pastor for F Street, and will work alongside current pastor Jeff Heerspink.

Heerspink said that because the two churches have similar goals in the same neighborhood, they have discussed merging their ministries for several years.

"Both of us have a heart for God and wish to serve him well," he said.

Jacob's Well has its own nonprofit organization, Thornton said, which will continue its operations independent of F Street Neighborhood Church. He said the nonprofit conducts outreach — such as food distribution and block parties in the community — as well as doing charity work in Haiti. Previously, he said, Jacob's Well held Sunday evening services at the F Street Neighborhood Church, but that group will now join F Street's congregation in the morning.