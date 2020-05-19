Lincoln congregations join forces at F Street Neighborhood Church

Two Christian congregations in the Near South neighborhood — F Street Neighborhood Church and Jacob's Well — have chosen to merge their ministries.
The merged congregation will meet Sunday mornings at the F Street Neighborhood Church, 1302 F St., beginning either in person or via livestream on May 31.
Pastor Bill Thornton of Jacob's Well has been hired as a pastor for F Street, and will work alongside current pastor Jeff Heerspink.
Heerspink said that because the two churches have similar goals in the same neighborhood, they have discussed merging their ministries for several years.
"Both of us have a heart for God and wish to serve him well," he said.
Jacob's Well has its own nonprofit organization, Thornton said, which will continue its operations independent of F Street Neighborhood Church. He said the nonprofit conducts outreach — such as food distribution and block parties in the community — as well as doing charity work in Haiti. Previously, he said, Jacob's Well held Sunday evening services at the F Street Neighborhood Church, but that group will now join F Street's congregation in the morning.
Heerspink said his congregation has about 80 to 100 members, and he expects it to be consistently over 100 following the merger. He said he believes the two congregations will be able to accomplish their goals more effectively together.
While it may not be an ideal time to make a major change given the coronavirus pandemic, Heerspink said he believes the congregation will adapt accordingly.
"There is no norm anymore for any of us," he said.
Both Thornton and Heerspink said their ministries were focused on helping people in their neighborhood to build community and better their lives. Just like his church was an offshoot of Northern Lighthouse at 6131 N. 14th Street, Heerspink said he one day hopes to help other churches start up in Lincoln.
But first and foremost, Heerspink said, is the goal of helping those who live in the neighborhoods around the church.
"We would love to see the neighborhood transformed into a healthier place," he said.
