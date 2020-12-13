Lincoln community rallies to send big winter donation to Pine Ridge Reservation

“I'm convinced that one of the reasons for such the incredible outpouring we've had this year, which is bigger than last year and that's saying something because we took a huge truck last year, is because of Stand In For Nebraska's involvement,” he said.

Stand In For Nebraska also worked with Susan Larson Rodenburg to secure a 26-foot moving truck from Penske to transport all of the items, and several people stepped up to pay for the gas and insurance for the trip.

The larger truck will allow everything to be taken in one seven-hour trip Monday instead of the three or four trips it would have taken with the smaller truck and trailer they had previously used, Abourezk said.

Stand In For Nebraska co-founder Carol Flora gathered with other volunteers Sunday morning to help move items. She said the donation drive aligns with the local group’s mission of advocating for justice for indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups.

The Pine Ridge Reservation is one of the poorest communities in the country, and other factors have made the conditions there more dire this year and the donations even more needed.