Lincoln Community Playhouse's production of 'Something Rotten' might tap into something memorable

"Something Rotten," which opens Friday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, will make you laugh — sometimes hard.

Sam Ninegar and Sky Lindquist have honed their comedic timing through rehearsals and tech week and are ready to take the lead in a script that is both smart and funny.

But what might set this production apart is the tap dancing, says Executive Director Morrie Enders.

"The tap dancing is actually what people are going to take away from this one," Enders said. "It’s so damn funny, but the tap dancing is going to blow you away."

Give credit to Ted Blessing, the production's choreographer, who integrated 12 tap dancers into a Renaissance-themed show.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of the Bard, aka William Shakespeare, who was the Mick Jaggar — a rock star — of the era.

When a soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, they realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

It'll make you laugh. Ninegar has had countless big roles, while Lindquist is a relative new comer — aside from TADA's production of "Rent" in June — to Lincoln's community theater scene.

The production starts on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. It will resume the following weekend at the same times.