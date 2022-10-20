Lincoln Community Playhouse promises a fresh take in its production of 'Pride and Prejudice'

We've been reminded that, while it's been almost 200 years since Jane Austen published "Pride and Prejudice," the story line continues to have societal relevance.

There's an element that "women's rights are human rights," says Kat Cover, who is directing the Lincoln Community Playhouse's stage adaptation of the literary classic, which raises the curtain Friday and runs through Oct. 30.

With all that's going on in America surrounding women's reproductive rights and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Cheyenne Townsley insists the resounding message from "Pride and Prejudice" — that people, or in this case women, are not bound by the norms of society and culture — rings especially true today.

"It definitely is really relevant to what is going on now," said Townsley, the Lincoln Southeast High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who plays Elizabeth Bennett, a young woman fighting for her independence. "Lizzy is a great example of wanting to be more than just a woman. She’s also a human. She has rights. She doesn’t want to just be put in a box.

"She wants to be independent and be her own person."

For Townsley, this is her first appearance on the Playhouse stage and she's playing a role that was seemingly made for her.

"What I enjoy about Lizzy is I can kind of see a little of myself in her," Townsley said. "She’s clever and kind of awkward. She’s self-assured but also unsure at the same time. She is kind of finding herself.

"She’s a fun coming-of-age character."

In the early 19th century, the Bennett family relocated to the village of Meryton in Hertfordshire, England. Mr. and Mrs. Bennet's greatest desire was to marry off their five daughters in order to secure their futures.

Lizzy, the second oldest of the five sisters, wants more, though.

And in 1813, that was not the norm. In fact, if you've read the book, you come to realize that the fear of becoming an "old maid" was real and too often realized.

"Lizzy didn’t want to just be a wife," said Townsley, who now works for the Nebraska Alumni Association as a program coordinator. "She didn’t want to just get married and pop out a bunch of kids. She wanted to maintain that side of herself."

Lizzy Bennett is attractive, witty and intelligent. Her flaw is her tendency to form prejudiced first impressions, as she does with Fitzwilliam Darcy, who courts her and is constantly rebuffed by the woman's wit and standoffishness.

Her relationship with Darcy ultimately reaches a crossroad when, with love hanging in the balance, Darcy must overcome his pride, as Elizabeth decides whether she can conquer her prejudice.

You might jump to the conclusion that it is stodgy and stale, but Townsley said theatergoers will be swayed.

"This isn't your grandmother's Jane Austen," she said. "It's really a fresh take on a classic work."