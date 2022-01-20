Lincoln community invited to local veteran's funeral

A Lincoln funeral home is planning memorial services for a local veteran with no remaining close family.

Roper and Sons Funeral Home has invited all veterans and community members to attend the funeral of Irvin Brown, who died Jan. 16 in Lincoln at the age of 89.

Brown was born on Nov. 5, 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island and served in the Air Force from 1951-1971. He spent more than 10 years overseas stationed in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Following an honorable discharge from the military, Brown worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 3.

Brown married Edna Louise Gould in 1963, and she died in 1985. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral services will take place Monday at 1 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with full military honors and burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. The service will also be livestreamed at roperandsons.com/livestream.

