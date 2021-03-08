Lincoln comes together to honor 19-year-old who died in motorcycle crash

Chamblee said he and Blair had been friends since freshman year of high school and they also bonded over their similar trucks. He said it seemed like Blair was always purchasing a new vehicle to fix up every couple of months.

“He was always so proud of them no matter what was wrong with them,” he said.

Blair’s personality was infectious and he could put anyone in a good mood, Chamblee said.

“He could literally make anybody laugh,” he said. “It could be your worst day and Simon was there making you laugh within five minutes of meeting him.”

He loved vehicles but Blair also prided himself on always being around to support his friends and family. Even if he was on the road, he would pull over and answer if you called, Chamblee said.

Friends and family have shown their love for Blair through a memorial Facebook page, posting their favorite memories of his goofy personality and love for his bike and cars.

Memorial services for Blair will be held Saturday at Bethany Funeral Home.

Blair's friends are also organizing a memorial ride on March 14 at 1 p.m. that is open to the public and will meet at Star City Motorsports, Chamblee said.