Lincoln city flag advances to finals in online tournament

A San Francisco city planner is hosting a flag tournament on Twitter, and Lincoln's new art-deco-inspired design is in the finals.

Brian Stokle is also a vexillologist, a person who studies flags.

His current project is redesigning the city flag for San Francisco. He spent 10 years with the idea and in 2020 he proposed his design for the city. However, he's still trying to make his replacement official.

"It's not a hideous flag, but putting words on a flag is a no-no," Stokle said.

After his efforts to replace the flag fizzled out, Stokle wanted to give his movement a second wind. He was inspired by the North American Vexillological Association's survey of more than 300 flags in November and a competition between the flags of the teams in the World Cup, and thus a tournament was born.

In his tournament, #CityFlagTourney22, 80 different city flag designs from across North America were pitted against one another. The tournament started in November, with flags competing in ranked voting against other flags in four regions. After that, a bracket was created and fought through Twitter polls throughout December.

Lincoln's flag, one of the youngest in the competition, beat out Portland, Oregon, on Monday and will now face the flag of Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Hey Lincoln, NE. Just wanted you to know your new city flag has made it all the way to the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament.



Vote in match against Columbia SC starts this Sat Dec 31. #CityFlagsTourney22@JournalStarNews @MayorLeirion @CityOfLincoln @1011_News pic.twitter.com/uE62HOPTjk — Brian Stokle 🇺🇦🌳🚶‍♀️🚲🚎🚗🚅👂🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@urbanlifesigns) December 30, 2022

Stokle says that the Great Plains region surprised him with their flags.

"Nebraska, and especially Kansas, have a tremendous number of new flags that are really high quality," he said.

Stokle says that he was originally only going to include 32 flags, but responses to his tweets quickly suggested more.

Stokle said there are five principles of flag design: Simplicity, symbolism, only two or three colors, no coats of arms or text, and uniqueness.

"Like any good guidelines, they can also be broken," Stokle said.

Lincoln's flag does break a few of those guidelines, but Stokle said that the new design makes up for it in uniqueness.

"It wins in the symbolism and the uniqueness category. There's no other flag I know of in the country that looks like it," he said.

"People from Lincoln really identify with it, that's the most important."

Ed Mejia designed Lincoln's flag, which was approved by the City Council in January. For inspiration, he says he reflected on the emotions he felt when he drove into town the first time, and combined the elements of a sunrise and the Capital City.

The poll is hosted on Twitter, with the finals starting Saturday at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. The poll can be found on Stokle's Twitter account, @urbanlifesigns, or by searching #CityFlagTourney22. An account on Twitter is required to vote in the poll.

