Lincoln church's performance of Handel's 'Messiah' unites community, rings in the holidays

“We love having opportunities like this,” he said. “We’re a big enough church to facilitate this.”

Worship pastor Deneil Clarke played a major role in organizing the performance. He reached out to several local organizations, including the Lincoln Civic Orchestra and Lincoln Choral Artists.

“It’s very special for me to be able to reach out to people of diverse backgrounds,” Clarke said. “I’m not even sure if everyone has a faith background. We’re just glad to reach out.”

Clarke said the show was a success, due in large part to the volunteers who made up the choir and orchestra.

“It’s a joy to work with all these people who are willing to give their time for something like this,” he said.

Paradise plays trumpet in the orchestra and has experienced the diversity of people of different backgrounds coming together. For him, there is a level of camaraderie that comes with playing alongside people of other faiths and beliefs.

“I sit and play trumpet, and I sit next to a guy that's Catholic that I may not have a friendship with otherwise,” he said. “You just feel connected to other people and get that connection.”