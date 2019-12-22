Lincoln church's performance of Handel's 'Messiah' unites community, rings in the holidays

The College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists is bringing those from different denominations and belief systems together as the holidays approach through one unifying language: music.
The church, located in the College View neighborhood, mainly caters to Seventh-day Adventists from Union College. However, it opened its doors to all on Sunday for a performance of George Frideric Handel's oratorio “Messiah."
Around 75 singers and musicians made up the choir and orchestra for the performance, with around two-thirds of them coming from different churches around Lincoln.
“Last year was the first year we did it,” said Michael Paradise, administrative pastor at the church. “It’s something to unite people over the holidays.”
Handel’s classical work focuses on Old Testament passages that lead up to the birth of Jesus Christ in the New Testament, as well as the events following, according to Paradise. Sunday’s performance focused particularly on the portion of the piece associated with Christmas.
“It’s got some recognizable things, as well as some other high-brow elements,” Paradise said. “We have four soloists to provide some classical elements that people will enjoy.”
The performance brought in over 1,000 people last year, which prompted Paradise to split Sunday’s performance into an afternoon and evening performance.
You have free articles remaining.
“We love having opportunities like this,” he said. “We’re a big enough church to facilitate this.”
Worship pastor Deneil Clarke played a major role in organizing the performance. He reached out to several local organizations, including the Lincoln Civic Orchestra and Lincoln Choral Artists.
“It’s very special for me to be able to reach out to people of diverse backgrounds,” Clarke said. “I’m not even sure if everyone has a faith background. We’re just glad to reach out.”
Clarke said the show was a success, due in large part to the volunteers who made up the choir and orchestra.
“It’s a joy to work with all these people who are willing to give their time for something like this,” he said.
Paradise plays trumpet in the orchestra and has experienced the diversity of people of different backgrounds coming together. For him, there is a level of camaraderie that comes with playing alongside people of other faiths and beliefs.
“I sit and play trumpet, and I sit next to a guy that's Catholic that I may not have a friendship with otherwise,” he said. “You just feel connected to other people and get that connection.”
Paradise said being able to bring people together to celebrate music is an excellent way to ring in the holidays.
“It’s such an enjoyable show. People bring family and such, and it’s such a good experience,” he said. “It kind of brings in Christmas, at least to me.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or njohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @noahjohnson1996