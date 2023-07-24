Public voting ends Thursday at midnight to name the new cheetah cubs that arrive at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in late June.

The voting began Monday and the winning names will be announced Friday, zoo officials said.

In the last month, they asked the community to suggest names for the two female cheetah cubs.

After combing through more than 500 suggestions -- all of which were submitted through social media posts -- they narrowed it to the following four name pairings:

* Dolly and Daisy

* Imara and Safia

* Piper and Paisley

* Sasha and Zuri

The names will be announced on Friday during the zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner at 11 a.m. located at the Cheetah Chase Theater.

The names will be announced on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages following the in-person announcement.

