After nearly not surviving her first year of life, a Lincoln Children's Zoo giraffe is healthy, happy and stretching her legs toward a new adventure.

Kay, the second giraffe calf born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, is moving to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, according to a news release. Kay's exact moving date will not be shared, but guests can visit her at the zoo through this weekend.

The move caps a remarkable 13-month stretch for both Kay and zoo staff that helped raise her.

When Kay was born in February 2022, she was rejected by her first-time mother. It's not an uncommon occurrence among giraffes, but in this instance, it meant that Kay was not getting the nutrients she needed to kick-start her immune system. Lincoln Children's Zoo staff relentlessly tried to introduce Kay and her mom so she could feed and attempted to hand-rear and bottle-feed the calf, but nothing worked.

Kay suffered a respiratory infection that she eventually overcame with the help of giraffe plasma from the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, but she still wasn't getting the necessary nutrients needed to grow and develop.

That was until zoo staff got on the phone with recently hired general curator, Lissa McCaffree.

McCaffree suggested feeding Kay goat's milk, and it worked like a charm. Eventually, the Lincoln Children's Zoo came into contact with a southwest Lincoln farm that had a surplus of goat's milk, which they purchased multiple times per week to help keep Kay fed.

Zoo staff worked around the clock to bottle-feed Kay, and it paid off. She grew to a healthy weight and ended up getting along well with other giraffes at the zoo.

Now, Kay is off to Colorado as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Giraffe Species Survival Plan. The program helps ensure the long-term species of giraffes, which plots the distribution of the animals to help keep their genetics diverse.

Ultimately, Kay will be paired with a male for breeding.

She will join a herd of 17 other giraffes at her new home, which boasts a top-notch facility so that giraffes can survive and thrive. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has seen over 200 giraffe calf births in its history.

Kay will still be at the Lincoln Children's Zoo through this weekend, and the zoo is encouraging guests who want to wish her well to come visit. The zoo will continue to share updates once Kay is settled in with her new herd in Colorado.

