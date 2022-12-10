Lincoln Children's Zoo asks for public's help naming new tree kangaroo

Seven months after the birth of the newest Matschie’s tree kangaroo, staff at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is asking residents to help name the young male.

Residents can vote for one of three names the zoo’s tree kangaroo care team selected. The zoo plans to announce the name of the joey Thursday.

According to the zoo, the three names have relevance to tree kangaroo conservation and their native habitat in Papua New Guinea.

The three name options are:

* Tobai, the local name for the area near the current tree kangaroo research site in Uruwa.

* Yapem, the name of the waterfall in the YUS Conservation Area, located in Yawan.

* Kapul, a generic name for marsupials in Tok Pisin, a language spoken in Papua New Guinea.

The zoo’s newest Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey was born in early May to mom Judie and father Bexley. At the time of his birth, the joey was just the size of a lima bean.

Since then, the joey has spent the majority of his time in his mother’s pouch, occasionally coming out for short periods to explore.

Erin Lenz, director of communications for the zoo, says the joey has also been learning to climb and eating his mother’s food.

Although the joey was born about seven months ago, the zoo wasn’t able to determine its gender until caretakers saw its body completely out of its mother’s pouch.

According to Lenz, guests will be able to see him in the next few months as the joey is on track to reaching his permanent pouch exit at about 39-43 weeks old.

With the birth of the newest joey, there are now 15 Matschie’s tree kangaroos who have descended from the Lincoln zoo’s breeding program. There are 43 Matschie’s tree kangaroos in zoos in North America.

If you’d like to help the zoo choose the joey’s name, vote at bit.ly/LCZ-tree-roo. For more information, lincolnzoo.org.(tncms-asset)9cd3f74c-5ed5-11ed-ba2f-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)42fb3fca-6522-11ed-9093-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)098b64b8-6121-11ed-831f-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)

Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo