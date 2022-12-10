Lincoln Children's Zoo asks for public's help naming new tree kangaroo

Matschie’s tree kangaroo at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Seven months after the birth of the newest Matschie’s tree kangaroo, staff at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is asking residents to help name the young male.
Residents can vote for one of three names the zoo’s tree kangaroo care team selected. The zoo plans to announce the name of the joey Thursday.
According to the zoo, the three names have relevance to tree kangaroo conservation and their native habitat in Papua New Guinea.
The three name options are:
* Tobai, the local name for the area near the current tree kangaroo research site in Uruwa.
* Yapem, the name of the waterfall in the YUS Conservation Area, located in Yawan.
* Kapul, a generic name for marsupials in Tok Pisin, a language spoken in Papua New Guinea.
The zoo’s newest Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey was born in early May to mom Judie and father Bexley. At the time of his birth, the joey was just the size of a lima bean.
The Matschie's tree kangaroo joey was born in early May.
Courtesy photo
Since then, the joey has spent the majority of his time in his mother’s pouch, occasionally coming out for short periods to explore.
Erin Lenz, director of communications for the zoo, says the joey has also been learning to climb and eating his mother’s food.
Although the joey was born about seven months ago, the zoo wasn’t able to determine its gender until caretakers saw its body completely out of its mother’s pouch.
According to Lenz, guests will be able to see him in the next few months as the joey is on track to reaching his permanent pouch exit at about 39-43 weeks old.
With the birth of the newest joey, there are now 15 Matschie’s tree kangaroos who have descended from the Lincoln zoo’s breeding program. There are 43 Matschie’s tree kangaroos in zoos in North America.
If you’d like to help the zoo choose the joey’s name, vote at bit.ly/LCZ-tree-roo. For more information, lincolnzoo.org.(tncms-asset)9cd3f74c-5ed5-11ed-ba2f-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)42fb3fca-6522-11ed-9093-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)098b64b8-6121-11ed-831f-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A Matschies tree kangaroo joey munches on corn in 2015 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Journal Star file photo
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A baby ring-tailed lemur sticks tight to it's mother at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on Thursday, March 26, 2015.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A snow leopard looks through the glass of it's enclosure at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on Thursday, March 26, 2015.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
This Tomato Horn Worm is new to the Lincoln Children's Zoo this year.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
This African Serval Cat named Johnny is new to the Lincoln Children's Zoo this year.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Everest the Lincoln Children Zoo's male snow leopard (left) now has a female companion named Ranney.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Green Anole lizards are one of new attractions at the Lincoln Children's Zoo this year.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
This Mossy Leaf-tailed Gecko is among the new attractions at the Lincoln Children's Zoo this year.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Gideon, the Lincoln Children's Zoo's Gibbon will be joined by a companion this year with the hope that baby Gibbons might result.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Ranney, a female Snow Leopard, has joined Everest in his enclosure this year at the Lincoln Children's Zoo this year in the hope that baby Snow Leopards might result.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
East African Crowned Cranes sun themselves Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the Lincoln Children's Zoo staff prepared for Saturday's opening day.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A ring-tailed lemur, a native of Madagascar, watches birds outside its gated enclosure as it sits on a branch at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on Wednesday morning, April 6, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Pengee, one of the five male penguins at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, gobbles down a mackerel offered to him by staff member Elizabeth McClure on Wednesday morning, April 6, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Six-year-old Trenton Schmid of Waverly inspects the monarch butterfly that is perched on his finger during a visit to Laura's Butterfly Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Seven-year-old Ava Flood (right) and Brianna Hartman, 8, ponder the stare of Chavala, a 19-year-old Goffins Cockatoo held by zoo staff worker Anthony Anderson during a visit to the Oxbow Junior Veterinarian Club on Wednesday, June 12, 2013, at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Axl the Sumatran tiger watches foot traffic pass the tiger enclosure on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Charlotte Vander Zwaag (left), 12, and Shae Weinert, 11, friends from Omaha, interact with a giraffe at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in June 2020. The zoo is among nonprofits that would be helped by a bill moving through the Legislature that would set aside $25 million of state dollars to help complete capital construction projects that were interrupted by COVID-19.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A female cheetah plays with an enrichment toy in the new cheetah run at Lincoln Children's Zoo on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo
A pipevine swallowtail butterfly acclimates to its new environment as director of education Aimee Johns and education specialist Kayla Manley unpack their first shipment of butterflies and pupas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in the butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.