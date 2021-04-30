 Skip to main content
Lincoln Children's Museum to reopen with new exhibit from National Arbor Day Foundation
Lincoln Children's Museum to reopen with new exhibit from National Arbor Day Foundation

Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening

Social distancing signs filled the Lincoln Children's Museum in July.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Lincoln Children's Museum will reopen Saturday after being closed for several months because of COVID-19 and construction.

The museum closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, reopened in July and then closed because of a construction project that began in November 2020. The project was related to the museum's new exhibit called "Exploring Trees — Inside AND Out." Several donors, including the National Arbor Day Foundation, contributed funds for the exhibit.

“Trees are more important than ever for our world, and we are excited to help children discover the role of trees in nature through this engaging exhibit," said Dan Lamb, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

About half of the lower level of the museum was transformed for the exhibit, which has traveled across the country.

“The weather is great, our updates are done and we’re ready to welcome families back to the museum to resume the play and learning that we know are so, so important to the early childhood development and education of a group of kiddos that have spent a sizable percentage of their life in pandemic surroundings,” said Tara Knuth, executive director of the Lincoln Children’s Museum.

