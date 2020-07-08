Lincoln Children's Museum to open with social distancing, crowd and mask requirements

Kids will be able to visit Tiny Town and the Lunar Lander, sit in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna or take on the role of train conductor at the Lincoln Children’s Museum beginning Thursday.
The museum has been working on a reopening plan since it closed its doors March 13 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
That plan includes reduced hours, controlling the number of people inside the 23,000-square-foot space by requiring pre-ordered tickets, and a rotating, continuous cleaning schedule.
The social-emotional effects of the pandemic on everyone — including young children — was one of the motivating factors in reopening, said Lincoln Children’s Museum marketing and communications manager Aftan Reinsch.
“We really feel strongly that the social-emotional effects of this pandemic are important to consider,” Reinsch said.
Executive director Tara Knuth said in a prepared statement that the museum wants to “provide an opportunity for families to have some fun together in a measured environment and as a way to practice and prepare to return to school.”
Lincoln Public Schools, as well as several Omaha-area schools, have announced reopening plans that include having students wear masks, among other things.
The museum plan, which incorporates health and safety recommendations from local and state health officials, tries to strike a balance between the social-emotional needs of children and physical safety, Reinsch said.
The museum submitted its plan to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and hosted a walk-through for health department officials.
Museum hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Capacity at the museum will be limited to 30% and group sizes will be limited to eight people. Ticket time slots will be staggered every 15 minutes, with groups of 30 allowed in at each time slot.
There’s no limit on how long visitors can stay, although the reentry plan was based on survey responses that indicated most people would stay 1 to 3 hours, Reinsch said.
Museum administrators encourage those over 60 years old or with underlying health conditions to stay home, as well as those who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
Memberships, which were frozen when the museum closed, will be reactivated Thursday.
Reinsch said the Lincoln Children’s Museum is part of an association of children’s museums and members have worked together to decide the safest way to reopen. About nine other children’s museums around the country have reopened so far, she said.
Museum administrators are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus activity locally, including a recent uptick in positive cases, Reinsch said, describing them as aware but not concerned at this point.
Because of the nature of a pandemic, that could change, she said.
“It’s definitely something we’re keeping a very close eye on,” she said. “And due to the nature of this pandemic, our plans and processes and procedures could change without notice.”
For more details on the reopening, visit the museum's reopening page on its website.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.