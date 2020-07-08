Lincoln Children's Museum to open with social distancing, crowd and mask requirements

Museum requirements

* Visitors reserve tickets (at no charge) for specific times.

* Visitors 5 years and older wear masks (they are for sale at the museum).

* Museum staff check visitors’ temperatures (must be below 100.4 degrees to be admitted).

* Museum staff wear masks and undergo health screenings at the start of each shift.

* Museum exhibits, bathrooms and common areas be cleaned on a rotating basis throughout the day and the entire museum deep-cleaned by a cleaning service each night.

* Visitors sign a waiver, listen to a short review of the rules, and use hand sanitizer upon entry, before play and before and after eating.

* Museum staff encourage 6-foot distancing between groups, so likely there can be just one group in an exhibit at a time. Signs will help children visualize 6 feet of distance.