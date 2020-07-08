You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln Children's Museum to open with social distancing, crowd and mask requirements
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln Children's Museum to open with social distancing, crowd and mask requirements

{{featured_button_text}}

Kids will be able to visit Tiny Town and the Lunar Lander, sit in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna or take on the role of train conductor at the Lincoln Children’s Museum beginning Thursday.

The museum has been working on a reopening plan since it closed its doors March 13 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

That plan includes reduced hours, controlling the number of people inside the 23,000-square-foot space by requiring pre-ordered tickets, and a rotating, continuous cleaning schedule.

The social-emotional effects of the pandemic on everyone — including young children — was one of the motivating factors in reopening, said Lincoln Children’s Museum marketing and communications manager Aftan Reinsch.

“We really feel strongly that the social-emotional effects of this pandemic are important to consider,” Reinsch said.

Executive director Tara Knuth said in a prepared statement that the museum wants to “provide an opportunity for families to have some fun together in a measured environment and as a way to practice and prepare to return to school.”

Lincoln Public Schools, as well as several Omaha-area schools, have announced reopening plans that include having students wear masks, among other things.

The complexities of containing a pandemic with masks in schools

The museum plan, which incorporates health and safety recommendations from local and state health officials, tries to strike a balance between the social-emotional needs of children and physical safety, Reinsch said.

The museum submitted its plan to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and hosted a walk-through for health department officials.

Museum hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Capacity at the museum will be limited to 30% and group sizes will be limited to eight people. Ticket time slots will be staggered every 15 minutes, with groups of 30 allowed in at each time slot.

There’s no limit on how long visitors can stay, although the reentry plan was based on survey responses that indicated most people would stay 1 to 3 hours, Reinsch said.

Museum administrators encourage those over 60 years old or with underlying health conditions to stay home, as well as those who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

Memberships, which were frozen when the museum closed, will be reactivated Thursday. 

Reinsch said the Lincoln Children’s Museum is part of an association of children’s museums and members have worked together to decide the safest way to reopen. About nine other children’s museums around the country have reopened so far, she said.

Museum administrators are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus activity locally, including a recent uptick in positive cases, Reinsch said, describing them as aware but not concerned at this point.

Because of the nature of a pandemic, that could change, she said.

“It’s definitely something we’re keeping a very close eye on,” she said. “And due to the nature of this pandemic, our plans and processes and procedures could change without notice.”

For more details on the reopening, visit the museum's reopening page on its website.

State park campsites a hot commodity across Nebraska
Into the unknown: Talking about social distancing to a toddler

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News