Lincoln Children's Museum to host socially distant parade
Lincoln Children's Museum to host socially distant parade

Lincoln Children’s Museum will host an “inverse parade” Saturday with parade entries standing on the sidewalks while onlookers gawk as they drive their cars down the street to abide by social distancing rules.

Superheroes and other parade favorites will be on the sidewalk on both sides of P Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall from 10 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested in participating can hop in the car with other family members and cruise the parade route downtown. There will be a printable “road trip” game available at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, and museum officials encourage participants to engage in a drive-thru game of “I Spy.”

“This is traditionally the time of year we host our annual Superhero Day at the museum, so in looking for alternative ways to share our fun with you we’ve planned this free, family-friendly event,” said Tara Knuth, executive director of the museum.

Characters will be safe distances apart from one another on the sidewalk to follow national and local health directives. Families must remain in their vehicles, keep driving and follow all traffic laws. Drivers can make multiple loops around the route, along with honking and waving.

The event is free, but families can contribute to the museum by purchasing a make-your-own spring house kit, shopping at the online museum toy store, buying or renewing memberships, and making donations online at the museum website.

Proceeds help develop programs being planned even with museum doors temporarily closed, a news release said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

