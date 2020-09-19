Lincoln Children's Museum to host sale of toys and educational materials

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Children's Museum is holding a "Parking Lot Pare Down Sale" to sell some of its old items and make way for new additions.

The sale will be open to the public from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, and will take place in the parking lot directly east of the museum. The sale will include items like toys, educational materials and furniture and will also serve as a fundraiser for museum programming.

Teachers, educators and day care providers can access sale items early on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m, according to a news release from the museum.

People who can't make it to the sale but still want to support the museum can text LNKplay to 443-21 to make a donation to the nonprofit organization.

"We are excited to offer some of the community’s past favorites as items on our sale,” Executive Director Tara Knuth said. "Much like in your own home, there are items that you may no longer use that others could enjoy and benefit from."

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

