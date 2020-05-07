Lincoln Children's Museum to host another 'inverse' parade in May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln Children's Museum will host another "inverse parade" Saturday like it did in early April. Instead of mascots and floats going down the street, they're on the sidewalk while viewers drive past.

The parade will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., straight down P Street from 13th Street and Centennial Mall.

Museum officials remind families to stay in their cars and to continue moving through the street without stopping.

The parade is part of an effort by the museum to create a sense of community throughout the month of May by building a virtual community for members. Participants will be given access to giveaways, membership rewards and more after the kickoff on Saturday.

Videos, photos: Creating community amid crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.