Lincoln Children's Museum to host another 'inverse' parade in May
Lincoln Children's Museum to host another 'inverse' parade in May

Inverse Parade, 4.4

Herbie Husker gives a wave during a drive-thru parade outside of the Lincoln Children's Museum on Saturday.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Lincoln Children's Museum will host another "inverse parade" Saturday like it did in early April. Instead of mascots and floats going down the street, they're on the sidewalk while viewers drive past.

The parade will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., straight down P Street from 13th Street and Centennial Mall.

Museum officials remind families to stay in their cars and to continue moving through the street without stopping. 

The parade is part of an effort by the museum to create a sense of community throughout the month of May by building a virtual community for members. Participants will be given access to giveaways, membership rewards and more after the kickoff on Saturday. 

