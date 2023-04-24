Naeema Kpelafiya, 4, runs around the new apple orchard exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Collin Scholl, 8 (left), and Barrett Railsback, 2, load balls onto a conveyor belt to replicate how apples are harvested at the Lincoln Children's Museum during an unveiling of a new apple orchard exhibit on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Plastic balls meant to replicate apples fall out of a basket after being "harvested" by kids at the new apple orchard exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Dylan Sun, 5 (left), and Bentley West, 8, watch as plastic balls are carried up a conveyer belt to replicate how apples are harvested at the Lincoln Children's Museum during the unveiling of a new apple orchard exhibit on Sunday.
The Lincoln Children's Museum debuted a new exhibit on Sunday, aimed at teaching kids about apples, bees and entrepreneurship.
The Orchard will link the old with the new, according to Tara Knuth, executive director of the museum. The exhibit is being added to the top level of the apple tree that sprouts through all three floors of the museum space.
"We've had this apple tree since we moved into this museum location in 2000, so this is a very historical piece for the museum, and it just kind of needed an update," Knuth said.
So Knuth and the museum reached out to the Kimmel Orchard, which was the original sponsor of the apple tree exhibit, and the foundation helped the museum refresh it.
"We're so excited, it's fully interactive, with the balls (kids) can work their own apple farm," Knuth said.
There are three different functions in the exhibit that children can explore. Plastic balls act as apples that can be crushed or squeezed for apple juice and cider, or they can be ground up to make apple pie. There are stomp pads, wheels that turn conveyor belts and an auger that brings apples back to the top to restart the process.
Inside the center of the tree is a model of a beehive, and graphics on a wall near the exhibit describe the process of pollination and the importance of honeybees to apple production.
Children then get to see the apple products on a cart outside the orchard with props depicting apple juice, cider and pies.
The idea for the orchard started about a year ago, Knuth said. Once the details were ironed out, it took about three weeks to build the exhibit and bring it into the museum.
Knuth says that it's been a success since the exhibit debuted a week ago with a "soft opening." The Children's Museum staff will be closely observing the exhibit to make sure the children are getting the most out of it.
"We want everything to be perfect, we spend probably the first month of every exhibit observing, making sure everything is working as it should," Knuth said.
Linda Emanuel, of North Bend, brought her granddaughters to the Children's Museum for the day, and they immediately gravitated toward the orchard.
"It's very interactive, which I think is wonderful for little people that need to move and touch and experience," she said. "It gives them a good perspective on nature and the food that we eat, bringing it from farm to table."
Photos: 25 years of the Lincoln Children's Museum
Juggling Act
Lincoln Children's Museum
Lincoln Children's Museum
Super Hero Day
Candy House, 12/12/2013
RB122201 copy
Grow Zone, Lincoln Children's Museum
DL14123110.jpg
Lincoln Children's Museum Camp
Lincoln Children's Museum
DL14121101.jpg
Cuckoo Construction, Lincoln Children's Museum
Children's museum
RB04073110
Lincoln Children's Museum
WL00100607
Shining Star Night
0114_AGrimm_TGoeden
Ball Works
Family Exhibit
Director For a Day
TL02012003.jpg
Children's museum
mp051006.01
Halloween Costumes
RB07022603
It's a record
Cuckoo Construction, Lincoln Children's Museum
TK13050604
Lincoln Children's Museum celebrates opening of new exhibits
Collin Scholl, 8 (left), and Barrett Railsback, 2, load balls onto a conveyor belt to replicate how apples are harvested at the Lincoln Children's Museum during an unveiling of a new apple orchard exhibit on Sunday.
Dylan Sun, 5 (left), and Bentley West, 8, watch as plastic balls are carried up a conveyer belt to replicate how apples are harvested at the Lincoln Children's Museum during the unveiling of a new apple orchard exhibit on Sunday.