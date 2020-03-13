Lincoln Children's Zoo is temporarily closing to the public until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Based on health concerns regarding coronavirus, the zoo said in a news release that it was making the decision out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff, guests and the greater community.
More information at lincolnzoo.org.
