Lincoln Children's Zoo is temporarily closing
Lincoln Children's Zoo final preview

Visitors line up at the entrance of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Children's Zoo is temporarily closing to the public until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Based on health concerns regarding coronavirus, the zoo said in a news release that it was making the decision out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff, guests and the greater community.

More information at lincolnzoo.org.

