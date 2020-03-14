Lincoln Children's Museum to close amid virus outbreak

The Lincoln Children's Museum will be closed as museum officials monitor the developing health crisis caused by COVID-19.

A museum spokesperson said in a news release on Saturday morning that the museum, a popular destination when kids are out of school, will close temporarily in hopes of helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the museum will have days added onto their memberships to match the number of days the museum is closed, officials said.

The museum will be contacting those with reservations at the museum -- birthday parties, field trips and private rentals -- to provide more information.

