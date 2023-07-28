Two of the newest residents of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Sasha (left) and Zuri.
Courtesy photo
The Lincoln Children's Zoo's new cheetah cubs now have names.
After sorting through more than 500 suggestions solicited from the community, which it had whittled down to four finalists, the Zoo announced Friday that it had finally landed on names for its new pair of cheetah cubs: Sasha and Zuri.
The zoo said in a news release that those names received the most votes out of more than 5,000 cast.
The two cubs, one of the zoo's newest attractions, also had their names announced at the Cheetah Cub Corner exhibit at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Two female cheetah cubs were born at Wildlife Safari in Oregon on May 8 and arrived in Lincoln on June 19 at 6 weeks old.
"Thanks for picking the names I voted!" one user commented on the Zoo's Facebook post. "
Anxious and excited to meet them. "
Sasha is the bigger cub and is lighter in color. Zuri is the smaller of the two cubs and is darker in color. Zoo patrons can see the cubs at 11 a.m. daily during the Zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner located at the Cheetah Chase Theater.
