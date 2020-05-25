Lincoln charities help out with rent, utilities during COVID-19

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, the Salvation Army and other local charities are stepping up for Nebraskans struggling to pay their rent, mortgages and utilities as the end of another month approaches.
Katie Patrick, regional director of Catholic Social Services, said the organization has been providing more services than usual since the coronavirus pandemic touched every resident of the U.S. in March. Locally, she said Catholic Social Services has worked hard to significantly increase its cash on hand, accumulating $170,000 in individual donations and receiving $30,000 from the Lincoln Community Foundation.
And while Catholic Social Services has seen a significant uptick in both requests for service and the amounts of help people need, Patrick said the organization is uncertain of what the future holds.
“I think that the greatest need is yet to come,” she said.
More than anything, Patrick said, the pandemic has caused uncertainty for already vulnerable Nebraskans, both financially and otherwise. Individuals living in the U.S. without documentation and recently resettled refugee families are of particular concern to Catholic Social Services, she said, as are single-parent households.
"It’s just such a variety of people in need,” Patrick said.
While provisions were put in place to slow evictions and utility shutoffs through at least June 1, Patrick encourages those in need to reach out to Catholic Social Services or other nonprofits as soon as possible, adding that a proactive approach can prevent problems when bills come due.
Some individuals and families that have never struggled in the past have been forced to ask for assistance. She said there shouldn’t be a stigma about using available resources, which could keep families afloat during difficult times.
“Everyone, at some point, is going to need help,” she said. “We’re here to help and to serve people in their time of need.”
Maj. Mark Anderson of the Salvation Army said it is also providing rent and utilities assistance, and the nonprofit has seen a slight increase in the number of requests this spring.
“We’re trying to make sure that those who have been affected by COVID-19 are able to balance their finances and get help if they need it,” he said.
The Salvation Army has provided payment for rent or utilities to 22 families this month, Anderson said, many of them seeking help for the first time.
While assistance from the government, such as unemployment benefits and other programs, has been helpful to many, he said, the Salvation Army can be a vital financial stop-gap for those experiencing tough times. The goal is to ensure that no one falls through the cracks.
All the while, the Salvation Army has seen a steep decline in donations. Additionally, he said, volunteer numbers have fallen dramatically in the wake of the pandemic.
Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
Both of those dropoffs are understandable, Anderson said. Families are tightening their belts because of economic uncertainty, while many of the volunteers are older and at risk of getting the virus.
Locals can sign up to volunteer or donate at the Salvation Army, 2625 Potter St. Donations can also be mailed or made online.
“We’re counting on the community to help us,” Anderson said. “We can only be as strong as the community allows us to be.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
