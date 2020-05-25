Lincoln charities help out with rent, utilities during COVID-19

"It’s just such a variety of people in need,” Patrick said.

While provisions were put in place to slow evictions and utility shutoffs through at least June 1, Patrick encourages those in need to reach out to Catholic Social Services or other nonprofits as soon as possible, adding that a proactive approach can prevent problems when bills come due.

Some individuals and families that have never struggled in the past have been forced to ask for assistance. She said there shouldn’t be a stigma about using available resources, which could keep families afloat during difficult times.

“Everyone, at some point, is going to need help,” she said. “We’re here to help and to serve people in their time of need.”

Maj. Mark Anderson of the Salvation Army said it is also providing rent and utilities assistance, and the nonprofit has seen a slight increase in the number of requests this spring.

“We’re trying to make sure that those who have been affected by COVID-19 are able to balance their finances and get help if they need it,” he said.