Lincoln Calling returns in September with headliners Indigenous, Slothrust and Birthdayy Partyy

Boston indie rock band Slothrust, Native blues rockers Indigenous and Chicago bass house brothers Birthdayy Partyy will headline Lincoln Calling when the multi-day, multi-artist festival returns to a half-dozen downtown venues Sept. 23 -25.

The festival, which began in 2004, moved online last year, presenting about 40 artists on three digital “stages” over three days.

It will be back downtown in September, with around 70 artists. That’s a couple dozen fewer artists than usually appear at the festival. And many of the artists who were announced Tuesday are from Lincoln.

That reflects the festival operating on a budget about half that of 2019, a decision that had to be made this spring when COVID-19 capacity and health and safety restrictions were still in place.

“Not knowing what was going to happen in the fall, we chose to be very conservative with the budget,” said Executive Director Spencer Munson. “And a couple of our major sponsors, one diverted their resources to health concerns -- you can’t blame them for that -- and the other saw reduced receipts from hotel tax.

“That made us be conservative, but we also wanted to focus on local and regional. We wanted to make sure our local artists, who haven’t been able to play during the pandemic, got paid well.