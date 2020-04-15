Lincoln businesses help Nebraska State Patrol with mask problem

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska State Patrol officers now can cut down on their use of N95 masks, thanks to a new adapter for their gas masks that was designed and made by two Lincoln companies.

IntoMetal and Kawasaki partnered with NSP to create and donate adapters for reusable filters that can be affixed to the department's existing gas masks, allowing troopers and investigators to use them instead of N95 masks.

Patrol Col. John Bolduc said use of the adapters will save countless pieces of personal protective equipment for medical professionals.

The patrol already had filters for older versions of its gas masks, but those filters didn't fit the masks troopers currently use. The patrol looked to other suppliers for new filters until eventually reaching out to Kawasaki.

Kawasaki created a design for an adapter that attaches the existing filters to the newer masks. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the design saves resources and taxpayer money.

Kawasaki had stopped making the adapters, focusing its attention on making other products, so IntoMetal, a Lincoln fabrication company, has been making them with a 3D printer.