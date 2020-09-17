Lincoln businesses celebrate return of Husker football, turn focus to providing safe place for fans to cheer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In many cases, Lincoln businesses count on the green that rolls in when the Big Red takes the field.

So the news that football will be back this fall drew cheers Wednesday from bar and restaurant proprietors and merchandise vendors, not to mention the public entities that count on revenues from sales taxes paid and parking spaces filled on football Saturdays.

But while the lure of Big Red football is sure to draw thousands of fans back to Lincoln for home games, the details of what that might look like are still not entirely clear.

The Big Ten Conference’s announcement of protocols and procedures for the return of football were still being digested by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Wednesday afternoon.

The health department had been working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Husker Athletics on plans and strategies to safely allow fans back into Memorial Stadium, but with the Big Ten’s announcement Wednesday that no tickets would be sold to the public, the focus will now shift off campus.