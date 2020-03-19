Lincoln businesses adjust to social distancing recommendations as Omaha deals with restrictions

Still, the voluntary efforts by businesses and organizations across the city in the absence of a confirmed case of COVID-19 serves as a testament to the commitment of Lincoln residents in stemming the spread of the coronavirus, she said.

The owners of Lincoln’s 15 Cost Cutters and Supercuts salons have taken several steps to follow the state and federal guidelines -- and ease the burden on employees.

First, it shortened their weekday hours -- they’re now 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- to give stylists a little more personal flexibility, said Lori Droud, talent development lead for the Lincoln-based Barnes Group, which owns 47 salons in the region.

The company is limiting the number of people allowed inside a store to 10, typically five stylists and five customers. Employees are spending more time sanitizing between customers. And they’re screening customers at the door, asking if they’ve traveled outside the U.S. in the past two weeks, had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing a fever, cough or trouble breathing.

No one has answered yes, she said. But if they do, they’ll be asked to come back at another time.

And finally, they’re suspending some of their services, no longer offering waxing or beard-trimming, she said.