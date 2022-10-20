Lincoln building used for city, county storage may be redevelopment target

City officials are taking baby steps toward a potential future redevelopment of the former K Street power plant building at Ninth and K streets.

On Thursday, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended designating the building at 440 S. Eighth St. as a local landmark.

That designation would make the building eligible to receive historic tax credits, something that would be important to any developer interested in doing a project there.

And it just so happens that there is a company interested in possibly redeveloping the building into affordable housing.

Alexander Company, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that specializes in redeveloping buildings with historic relevance, applied for the landmark designation.

The company is interested in buying the building — if it goes up for sale — and redeveloping it into approximately 70 units of affordable housing, said Adam Winkler, a development project manager.

A lot has to happen before that could become a possibility, however.

For one thing, the city and Lancaster County, which use a portion of the building for records storage, would have to agree to allow the building to be declared surplus property so it can be sold.

The inability to get both the city and county to agree to vacate the facility torpedoed a proposed redevelopment of the building in 2005.

In that case, local developers approached the city about buying the building to redevelop it into apartments, and though then-Mayor Coleen Seng was on board, the County Board and City Council balked at selling it, which scuttled the deal.

But Kerin Peterson, director of facilities and properties for the Public Building Commission, said that won't be a problem this time around.

As part of a 2020 facilities study, the commission determined that the K Street building should be declared surplus and put up for sale, a process it was estimated would take six years or more.

However, Peterson said that timeline has been accelerated after one of the building's non-government tenants ended its lease, leaving three floors of the six-story building vacant.

She said she is now actively seeking alternative spaces to store county and city records and expects the Public Building Commission will stop using it within two years.

Alexander Company has not yet made a formal offer to buy the building, but any plan to redevelop it into housing would jibe with the city's Downtown Master Plan, which designates the building as appropriate for residential development.

The city has an open invitation for developers to submit redevelopment proposals for any downtown site, meaning Alexander or another developer could submit a plan at any time.

If that were to happen, the city's Urban Development Department would evaluate the proposal, and if it deemed it to be viable and appropriate, it would have to make it public and give other bidders an opportunity to submit a competing proposal.

Hallie Salem, the Urban Development Department's redevelopment manager, said she agrees "wholeheartedly" that a residential development of the K Street building is appropriate.

The key is finding the right project that works on the right timeline.

Whether that is the potential Alexander project or something else, designating the building as a local landmark now is certainly appropriate, Salem said.

The site has a long history. A power plant was originally built on the western portion of it in 1906, while the bulk of the building that stands today was built in 1930 on the eastern part of the site.

The power plant was decommissioned in 1984 and the city declared the building surplus in 1987. But it got no redevelopment interest and wound up spending about $4 million to convert it into a storage warehouse in 1994.

In a letter to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department seeking the landmark designation, Alexander Company President Joseph Alexander called it "historically significant for its association with public power in Lincoln."

The Planning Department, in a report prepared for the Historic Preservation Commission, called the building "a fine example of 1930s modernism," and an "exemplary example of industrial architecture."

"It's a beautiful building that should be preserved," Salem said.

The landmark designation proposal will now go to the Planning Commission for a public hearing that's scheduled for Nov. 2, and then it will go to the City Council, which will have the final say on whether to approve it.