Lincoln brothers get creative to cure quarantine boredom

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Looking for a creative way to fill their time, Lincoln brothers Laz and Daniel Hundley decided to put some of their family's completed puzzles to good use.

The two nailed 40 puzzles to their basement walls, creating a "wallpaper of puzzles."

Daniel, a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University, said he and his brother had done a similar project before, but not nearly to this extent.

"We've put puzzles on the wall before, but the last time we just nailed five random ones all spaced out on the wall," he said. "This time we wanted to fill all of it and use as many puzzles as we could."

+3 Cruising O Street makes a comeback in Lincoln Have you been out cruising on O Street on Friday and Saturday nights?

Laz, a junior at Lincoln Southeast High School, came up with the idea. He said they had pitched the idea to their mom, Sue, before, but she'd turned it down. But because of their boredom in quarantine, they got the green light.

"I figured why not, because they have nothing else to do," Sue said. "We seal the puzzles together after we make them and we just had a stack of them laying around. I figured they might as well do something with them."

She said the family's love of puzzles started about five years ago.