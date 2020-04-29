You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln brothers get creative to cure quarantine boredom
Lincoln brothers get creative to cure quarantine boredom

Looking for a creative way to fill their time, Lincoln brothers Laz and Daniel Hundley decided to put some of their family's completed puzzles to good use.

The two nailed 40 puzzles to their basement walls, creating a "wallpaper of puzzles." 

Daniel, a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University, said he and his brother had done a similar project before, but not nearly to this extent.

"We've put puzzles on the wall before, but the last time we just nailed five random ones all spaced out on the wall," he said. "This time we wanted to fill all of it and use as many puzzles as we could."

Laz, a junior at Lincoln Southeast High School, came up with the idea. He said they had pitched the idea to their mom, Sue, before, but she'd turned it down. But because of their boredom in quarantine, they got the green light.

"I figured why not, because they have nothing else to do," Sue said. "We seal the puzzles together after we make them and we just had a stack of them laying around. I figured they might as well do something with them."

She said the family's love of puzzles started about five years ago.

"Every Thanksgiving and Christmas I'd buy a new puzzle for us to do," she said. "Then I started buying them when I knew the kids would have time on their hands."

The family started with Nebraska football puzzles, then branched out to Coca-Cola and vintage-themed puzzles. 

When putting them on the wall, Daniel said they tried to arrange the puzzles by size, color and theme.

"That was the biggest problem," he said. "Figuring out where to put each puzzle to make sure it looked good was hard."

Although it took a bit of work, Daniel said putting the puzzle wall together was a good way to bond with his younger brother.

Now, Laz and Daniel both said they think their basement looks a lot better.

"I’ll definitely be hanging out a lot more downstairs," Daniel said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

