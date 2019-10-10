Milkworks, a local nonprofit community breastfeeding center, has named Angie Miller as the next executive director of the organization.
Miller will replace Ann Seacrest, a founding member of Milkworks, who is retiring after spending nearly 20 years with the organization.
Milkworks was founded in 2001 in Lincoln and later expanded to Omaha in 2015. The organization offers free education and support services and coordinates the Community Breastfeeding Educator program in Lincoln.
Board president Andrea Wilkins thanked Seacrest for her nearly two decades of service to MilkWorks.
Wilkins also expressed her enthusiasm for Miller's arrival, which is effective Oct. 21.