Forecasters haven't nailed down exactly how much snow Lincoln is going to get overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but they feel pretty confident it will be the biggest snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon that it's expecting 4-7 inches in Lincoln by the time the storm moves out, which is more than the city has received during the entire winter season.

Weather service projections on Wednesday afternoon put a 96% chance on Lincoln seeing at least 2 inches of snow and a 75% chance it will get at least 4 inches. Higher amounts appear less likely, with a 39% chance of 6 inches and a 13% chance of 8 inches.

A lot will depend on the exact track of the storm, which is expected to drop a narrow band of heavy snow. As of Wednesday afternoon, the heaviest snow was expected to fall south of Lincoln, with Nebraska City forecast to see 5-9 inches and Beatrice 4-8 inches.

Farther north, Columbus is expected to see 1-3 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Lincoln area between midnight and 6 a.m., with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or higher possible. Very little snow is expected to fall after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Even if Lincoln sees lower amounts of snow, winds gusting up to 30 mph will make travel dangerous outside of the city.

Lancaster County was one of about two dozen Nebraska counties in a winter storm warning that kicked in at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to run through 6 p.m. Thursday.

City officials in Lincoln said trucks were already out Wednesday afternoon applying brine solution to bridges and intersections, and snowplows were on standby. StarTran buses will operate during the snowstorm, the city said in a news release.

The snow that does fall should melt fairly quickly, with temperatures in Lincoln forecast to reach the upper 30s on Friday and the 40s Friday and Saturday.

