Lincoln bikers take a stand to empower victims of child abuse

Bacon-Man and Doc are not their given names.
But their road names do serve an important purpose, protecting them and the children they help.
They are a part of Bikers Against Child Abuse, an international nonprofit organization that helps children who have been victims of abuse. All of the members of the organization are volunteers.
Their only mission is to empower the kids they work with.
"Our job is to empower that child so they feel like they can move on," said Bacon-Man, president of the BACA Star City chapter. "We want to help them get on the stand to tell their story and then close that chapter of abuse on their own terms."
The Star City chapter in Lincoln was started in July 2016. Bacon-Man was originally a part of the Omaha chapter and helped start the Star City chapter.
Becoming a member of BACA isn't easy. It requires at least a year of background checks, attending meetings and going through training.
"We want to make sure they want to join for the right reasons," said Doc, the Lincoln group's vice president.
Despite their volunteer status, Bacon-Man said the responsibilities at BACA can easily become a full-time job.
"We're there whenever (the kids) need us." he said. "If it's 3 a.m. and they call, we're there. Child abuse doesn't know any business hours or holidays."
The process of empowering the kids starts after BACA conducts an initial visit to get to know them and gain a better understanding of their situation and determine whether they need BACA. If BACA decides that the child is living in fear, they then assign two primary contacts to them. The child then gets to pick their own road name, a patch for their vest and bond with their new biker family.
BACA members are there for the kids no matter what, but let them decide what kind of relationship they want with group members.
"We don't go up and give them big hugs even though we want to," Bacon-Man said. "We can't do that, we have to let them dictate the relationship. We understand that this child has been abused and a lot of choices have been taken away from that child, so we try to give that back."
The bikers conduct follow-up visits to check up on the child periodically. They also attend court hearings with the child to give them support.
"We call them our superheroes," Bacon-Man said. "They are amazing kids to be able to go through the abuse process that they did and have to go in front of court, sit in front of that perpetrator and relive their hell again."
Even if the outcome in court isn't what they were hoping for, BACA celebrates the bravery of the kids.
"We celebrate no matter what, because that child took a stand and was empowered and stood up and said what you did was wrong," Bacon-Man said. "They told their story to get that chapter closed on their own accord, and not by somebody saying you're going to live with this for the rest of your life. That's what we're here to do, to empower them to do that."
Even after the court process is done, BACA volunteers are still there for the child. Both Bacon-Man and Doc said as long as the child feels empowered at the end of everything, they consider it a success.
"When you take a step back, you're looking at a child who has been abused by someone that could be a family member of theirs, someone they know, someone they trusted," Bacon-Man said. "To see these little superheroes get up and tell their story like a boss, that's what our payday is."
