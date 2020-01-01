Lincoln bikers take a stand to empower victims of child abuse

The process of empowering the kids starts after BACA conducts an initial visit to get to know them and gain a better understanding of their situation and determine whether they need BACA. If BACA decides that the child is living in fear, they then assign two primary contacts to them. The child then gets to pick their own road name, a patch for their vest and bond with their new biker family.

BACA members are there for the kids no matter what, but let them decide what kind of relationship they want with group members.

"We don't go up and give them big hugs even though we want to," Bacon-Man said. "We can't do that, we have to let them dictate the relationship. We understand that this child has been abused and a lot of choices have been taken away from that child, so we try to give that back."

The bikers conduct follow-up visits to check up on the child periodically. They also attend court hearings with the child to give them support.

"We call them our superheroes," Bacon-Man said. "They are amazing kids to be able to go through the abuse process that they did and have to go in front of court, sit in front of that perpetrator and relive their hell again."

Even if the outcome in court isn't what they were hoping for, BACA celebrates the bravery of the kids.