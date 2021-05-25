Lincoln Bike Kitchen to host its second sale

The nonprofit known for annually donating hundreds of bikes to Lincoln-area residents in need — most of them schoolchildren — needs a little help of its own.

It takes money to operate the all-volunteer Lincoln Bike Kitchen it oversees out of a shop at 1635 S. First St.

So it’s hosting its second-ever bike sale in its 11-year history, offering discount prices on some of the higher-end bikes it received as donations.

The sale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, will feature about 30 name-brand bikes, including mountain bikes, road bikes, comfort bikes and beach cruisers, said Clayton Streich, the Bike Kitchen’s board president.

All were refurbished by volunteer mechanics and will range in price from $50 to $400. The nonprofit will also sell bike racks and bags, child trailers and other accessories.

The money it makes from selling the bikes will support its goal of giving more away, Streich said. “It’s to help us keep our doors open.”

