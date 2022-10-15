 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln Bike Kitchen sets ambitious holiday goal, but needs your bikes

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Bike Kitchen relies on three types of volunteer mechanics.

The eight or nine regulars; the 20 or so once-in-a-whiles, and the revolving door of university students — mechanical engineering majors, mostly — getting in their community service hours.

Bike Kitchen, 4.21

Volunteer mechanics Tom Langston (from left), Gabriel Bruguier and Aaron Mack work to make repairs at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.

The students might be inexperienced, but they're eager, said Bike Kitchen Board member Clayton Streich.

“They don’t really know exactly how to do everything. But they’re not afraid of a little bicycle grease, and they’re quick learners.”

They’ve all been busy. So far this year, they’ve refurbished and given away 700 bicycles to those who want them — and those who need them — the most.

Hundreds of free bikes to elementary and middle schools and community learning centers, which give them to students in need.

People are also reading…

And, lately, free bikes to refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine, who landed here with no way to get around, no way to get what they need to rebuild their lives.

'You do what's needed' - Volunteers, Lincoln Bike Kitchen giving wheels to refugees
How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises
'We gave away so many' — Lincoln Bike Kitchen needs bikes for students who need bikes

Now the nonprofit has a final goal for 2022: Giving away 300 more bikes for its annual Recycle-A-Cycle for the Holidays campaign. But it needs your help, and your used bikes.

The event — in partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council — formally kicks off Nov. 14, the day before America Recycles Day, but the Bike Kitchen will accept donations before that.

“We ask people just to bring us good, nearly rideable bikes,” Streich said. “And then we get our mechanics in gear and start going through them.”

Specifically, it’s seeking youth and small, adult bikes, for elementary and middle school students, and hybrids for adults. Donations should be relatively rust-free and not in need of too much refurbishing.

The Bike Kitchen, at 1635 S. First St., will accept donated bikes from 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.

The Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) wrapped up Saturday morning in Wahoo.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News