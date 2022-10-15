Lincoln Bike Kitchen sets ambitious holiday goal, but needs your bikes

The Lincoln Bike Kitchen relies on three types of volunteer mechanics.

The eight or nine regulars; the 20 or so once-in-a-whiles, and the revolving door of university students — mechanical engineering majors, mostly — getting in their community service hours.

The students might be inexperienced, but they're eager, said Bike Kitchen Board member Clayton Streich.

“They don’t really know exactly how to do everything. But they’re not afraid of a little bicycle grease, and they’re quick learners.”

They’ve all been busy. So far this year, they’ve refurbished and given away 700 bicycles to those who want them — and those who need them — the most.

Hundreds of free bikes to elementary and middle schools and community learning centers, which give them to students in need.

And, lately, free bikes to refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine, who landed here with no way to get around, no way to get what they need to rebuild their lives.

Now the nonprofit has a final goal for 2022: Giving away 300 more bikes for its annual Recycle-A-Cycle for the Holidays campaign. But it needs your help, and your used bikes.

The event — in partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council — formally kicks off Nov. 14, the day before America Recycles Day, but the Bike Kitchen will accept donations before that.

“We ask people just to bring us good, nearly rideable bikes,” Streich said. “And then we get our mechanics in gear and start going through them.”

Specifically, it’s seeking youth and small, adult bikes, for elementary and middle school students, and hybrids for adults. Donations should be relatively rust-free and not in need of too much refurbishing.

The Bike Kitchen, at 1635 S. First St., will accept donated bikes from 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.