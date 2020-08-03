You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen quieter during coronavirus pandemic, but still giving away hundreds of bikes to kids
Volunteer Tom Langston adjusts a rear derailleur at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, where mechanics are preparing another 50 bicycles to give to kids and teens later this month.

The giveaways for children at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen used to be more of a family affair.

Twice a month, 20 to 25 kids — and their siblings, parents, grandparents or guardians — would flock to the nonprofit in southwest Lincoln, ready to be introduced to their new, reconditioned rides.

The small shop was already overcrowded, stacked and packed with donated and discarded bikes, bustling with volunteers inside and out.

But that was last year.

This year, the Bike Kitchen has been closed to the public since mid-March. No drop-in repair service. No earn-a-bike programs for teens and adults.

The coronavirus may have forced the 10-year-old Bike Kitchen to change how it operates, but it didn’t close it completely. A team of masked mechanics still reports for duty once a week to get donated bikes ready for the road again.

Mark Taylor (left) and Clayton Streich work on a children's bike as part of the Lincoln Bike Kitchen's monthly free bike giveaways.

And its volunteers have found a way to keep its child bike giveaways going, donating more than 100 bikes to kids so far this summer, and on track to give at least 100 more.

“We wanted to continue on,” volunteer Michelle Buller said. “We know there was still a need in the community; that didn’t go away from last year.”

So now, once a month, parents — who signed up online, submitting their children’s ages and bike sizes and color preferences — show up to take a free bike home.

How to help the Bike Kitchen help kids who need bikes

Child bike giveaways are more controlled now. Parents are given a designated time and asked not to bring their children, and a mechanic wheels the bike out to them.

They had no trouble filling their first 50 slots in June, and again last month. They’re now taking applications for an Aug. 17 distribution, and are planning to keep it up at least through September, Buller said.

Cheap rides, ready to roll: Lincoln Bike Kitchen plans first sale

Demand seems higher this year, she said. Last year, they dealt with no-shows on their giveaway nights.

“The ones this year, people are signing up and they’re showing up. We’re having a very, very large turnout.”

The volunteers miss witnessing the instant delight when kids saw their new bikes for the first time, but they still hear about it later from the parents.

“They send us pictures of these big smiling faces and the kids just look so happy. They’re thankful we’re doing this.”

'More to bikes than just pedaling around' — Lincoln Bike Kitchen fixing dozens of bikes for students to ride, learn from

Child Bike Giveaway

The Lincoln Bike Kitchen is hosting monthly bike donations for children, giving away 50 refurbished bikes at a time.

* Next distribution: Aug. 17, 1635 S. First St. (One block south of First and A streets).

* Parents must register their request online and in advance at lincolnbikekitchen.org.

* Bikes needed: The Bike Kitchen is closed to the public but still taking donations between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

