Lincoln Bike Kitchen quieter during coronavirus pandemic, but still giving away hundreds of bikes to kids

The giveaways for children at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen used to be more of a family affair.

Twice a month, 20 to 25 kids — and their siblings, parents, grandparents or guardians — would flock to the nonprofit in southwest Lincoln, ready to be introduced to their new, reconditioned rides.

The small shop was already overcrowded, stacked and packed with donated and discarded bikes, bustling with volunteers inside and out.

But that was last year.

This year, the Bike Kitchen has been closed to the public since mid-March. No drop-in repair service. No earn-a-bike programs for teens and adults.

The coronavirus may have forced the 10-year-old Bike Kitchen to change how it operates, but it didn’t close it completely. A team of masked mechanics still reports for duty once a week to get donated bikes ready for the road again.

And its volunteers have found a way to keep its child bike giveaways going, donating more than 100 bikes to kids so far this summer, and on track to give at least 100 more.

“We wanted to continue on,” volunteer Michelle Buller said. “We know there was still a need in the community; that didn’t go away from last year.”