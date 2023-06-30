A 34-year-old Lincoln resident who was riding a bike was hospitalized with potential life-threatening injuries on Thursday night after colliding with a vehicle in the Capitol Beach area.

Lincoln Police Department Capt. Todd Kocian said the crash occurred after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 17th and West O streets, when a 2008 Mitsubishi collided with the bicyclist.

A 36-year-old Crete resident was driving the car eastbound on West O Street and the bicyclist was traveling south and attempting to cross West O Street when the collision occurred. There is a stop sign at Northwest 17th Street, but no marked crosswalk.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police suspect the bicyclist was under the influence of alcohol. It is unclear if the person was wearing a helmet.

The driver was not injured and has not been cited.

