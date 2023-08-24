A Lincoln man is dead following a collision between a bicycle and pickup truck Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln police.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 84th Street and Market Drive in northeast Lincoln at approximately 4:10 p.m.
The bicyclist died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. The pickup driver, a Lincoln man, remained at the scene during the investigation, which is ongoing.
Those with information can call the Lincoln Police Department's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
