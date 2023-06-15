The awards — no matter how frequent — never get routine, tiresome or mundane at Olsson.

On Thursday, with about 200 of its employees and their family members scattered throughout the crowd at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln-based engineering firm was named the Best Place to Work in the extra-large category.

It was Olsson's fourth straight Best Places to Work top finish and it came on the heels of a second-place showing in 2019.

"Awards like this really bring a great sense of pride for our employees," said Justin Stark, a team leader who has been at Olsson for 18 years — the only full-time job he has ever known. "You know, sometimes with the grind of the day to day — with everybody involved in projects — sometimes you have to find that extra energy.

"Nights like tonight where we can celebrate an award like this give us that extra energy."

A dozen businesses were honored Thursday before the Lincoln Saltdogs game for being among the 2023 Best Places to Work in Lincoln.

The 11th annual Lincoln's Best Places to Work award ceremony highlighted local businesses for their outstanding efforts to create positive environments for their employees.

Companies were awarded first, second and third places in four categories based on their number of employees.

According to survey results, Olsson, founded in 1956, puts an emphasis on its workforce by encouraging its workers to lead.

"Our employees are always a focus," Stark said. "We take care of the people who take care of our clients who take care of our community."

Assurity Life Insurance Co. finished second in the extra-large category — companies with at least 200 employees — while Nelnet finished in third place.

In the large category (50-199 employees), UNICO Group took home top honors, while Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties was second and Cornhusker Bank third.

Horisun Hospice was awarded first place in the medium category (25-49 employees). Don't Panic Labs finished second, while Lutz was third.

In the small company category for businesses with 10-24 employees, Merrill Lynch took the top prize. Complete Hearing was second, while Children's Hospital Lincoln Specialty Clinic came in third.

Rankings were based on surveys submitted by employees that look at a number of attributes, including leadership, manager effectiveness and career development.

Quantum Workplace then takes the surveys and creates a score for each business.