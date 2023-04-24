Although an exact closing date hasn't been set for Lincoln's Bed Bath and Beyond, plans are already in motion for it to do so.

The struggling home goods retailer announced last August that it planned to close another 150 stores as it worked to cut costs and stay afloat. At the time, it seemed the Lincoln location would survive the cut.

Then, on Sunday, the 52-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, with plans to wind down its entire business.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers,” said a statement at the top of the company’s website Sunday morning, "We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations."

On Wednesday, closing sales will begin and the company will start the process of shutting down its 360 remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations.

In its filing, the company said it expected all locations to be permanently closed by the end of June, though dates may vary by location.

The SouthPointe Pavilions store has been open since 1998. Bed Bath & Beyond had a second store near 27th and Superior streets that closed in 2020. The chain also has stores in Omaha, Papillion and Grand Island.

According to Esperanza Gomez, one of 15 employees at the Lincoln SouthPointe location, coupons stop Wednesday, gift cards and merchandising credits expire on May 8 and the last day to return items will be May 25.

The company released a statement saying it expects to partner with an alternative platform where Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby registry information will be transferred.

"Your registry data is safe," the company statement said. "While registry items can no longer be purchased through our platform, you can still view your registry at this time."

More details are expected in the coming days.

