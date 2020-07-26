You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown
Though two downtown Lincoln establishments and the Railyard commons were closed Saturday night by health officials, bars remained busy in Lincoln's Haymarket district.

Many young Lincoln residents went out in the area Saturday night to drink and dine. Many were seated in outdoor areas, but some bars had a number of patrons indoors, as well.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird have expressed concerns about high rates of transmission among 20- to 29-year-olds in the community. They say contact tracing has indicated bars as a high-risk area.

Residents between 20 and 39 years of age represent 48.7% of all positive cases, according to the Health Department's online dashboard.

The situation will only become more complicated soon, as students returning to Lincoln's universities will likely create a further influx of patrons at downtown and Haymarket bars.   

Meanwhile, the two closed establishments — Iguana's Pub and Longwell's — sat empty and dark, along with the Railyard's outdoor area, which was also forced to close. The Health Department said in a news release that the closures were because the businesses "presented a risk to public health and contribute to the community spread of COVID-19" in violation of directed health measures.

Zeyad Eesa, a security guard for the Railyard, said he was tasked with keeping would-be patrons out and disinfecting the area. 

Eesa said Longwell's was crowded the night before, making it difficult to keep patrons masked and distant.

"We can't control that," Eesa said of the city's mask mandate, "because they come to have fun and have their drinks, and they can't have their drinks without their masks on." 

Eesa said there were about 25 people inside Longwell's and more in the plaza outside. Security and staff were trying to keep people distanced and masked by keeping them at their seats, he said. 

Because the mask mandate applies to indoor areas but not outdoors, Essa said, it can be difficult to enforce in an area like the Railyard. 

"If they said, 'No one is allowed to walk into the yard without a mask,' we could do that," he said. 

Bars across the city are taking extra precautions to ensure compliance with the Health Department's directives.

Jase Ourada, a bartender at HopCat, said the business was taking every precaution possible to keep staff and patrons safe. The 24-year-old said the location was working at half capacity, which amounts to about 50 patrons, including their outdoor patio. 

While the staff was aware of the closures at Longwell's and Iguana's, Ourada said it wasn't discussed at length. 

"I think we are already doing such a great job," he said. "I've seen every one of our employees take it very seriously." 

Because of the precautions the employees and customers are taking, Ourada said he's not concerned about contracting the virus.

However, he said, it can be difficult to convince some patrons to comply.

"We've had people kind of just scoff at the idea of wearing a mask," he said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

