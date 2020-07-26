Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown

Zeyad Eesa, a security guard for the Railyard, said he was tasked with keeping would-be patrons out and disinfecting the area.

Eesa said Longwell's was crowded the night before, making it difficult to keep patrons masked and distant.

"We can't control that," Eesa said of the city's mask mandate, "because they come to have fun and have their drinks, and they can't have their drinks without their masks on."

Eesa said there were about 25 people inside Longwell's and more in the plaza outside. Security and staff were trying to keep people distanced and masked by keeping them at their seats, he said.

Because the mask mandate applies to indoor areas but not outdoors, Essa said, it can be difficult to enforce in an area like the Railyard.

"If they said, 'No one is allowed to walk into the yard without a mask,' we could do that," he said.

Bars across the city are taking extra precautions to ensure compliance with the Health Department's directives.