Lincoln attorney Cada selected as civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army

The U.S. Army has appointed James Cada to represent Nebraska as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy administered the oath to Cada during a virtual investiture ceremony Tuesday.

"These are unprecedented times and the Army is fortunate to have you in the community interacting with civic leaders, educators and businesses," McCarthy said. "We have found that there is a dramatic correlation with CASAs and an increase in recruitment. CASAs are a valuable asset in the community and help make a difference."

Cada is a partner in Cada, Cada and Jewson Law Office in Lincoln. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and also received his law degree from UNL. After graduation, he worked as a prosecutor and assistant city attorney for the City of Lincoln.

Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, Nebraska's adjutant general, congratulated Cada on his appointment.

"With the selection of Jim Cada, the Secretary of the Army will have a civilian aide for Nebraska who is completely engaged on issues important to the men and women serving in our nation's military, as well as veterans in our state and region," Bohac said. "I look forward to working with Jim in his new role as our CASA."