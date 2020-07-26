Lincoln assisted living facilities work to keep residents connected during pandemic

“We appreciate outdoor spaces more than ever right now," Joyce said. "As that comes to a halt as the weather changes, we will just need to continue to be nimble.”

However, even with the stricter guidelines and the threat that the pandemic brings, the Rauschers haven’t felt much stress, Ruth said.

“The staff has been very supportive, and they’re always friendly," she said. "Anything that we suggest has certainly been well received.”

Joyce sees his staff through that same lens.

“I’ve always been absolutely just in awe of our staff and how amazing all of our staff are, through this process of this pandemic, the things that we were forced to deal with, I’ve never seen a team come together like this," he said. "You can just tell they care deeply about the people they are serving.”

The Legacy isn’t alone in Lincoln retirement communities that have made changes in the name of safety. The Landing, operated by Immanuel Assisted Living, has restructured activities and guidelines to ensure the safest possible environment for its residents and staff.