Lincoln assisted living facilities work to keep residents connected during pandemic

A look inside Lincoln’s retirement and assisted living communities shows a stark contrast from the pre-pandemic days.
Hallways are less than bustling. Temperatures are checked at the front door. Dining rooms are empty and motionless. Residents can be seen chatting with family and friends through living room windows with masks worn on both sides of the glass.
One of the most tangible changes during the coronavirus pandemic has been in dining rooms.
Greg Joyce, CEO of The Legacy Retirement Community, estimates that kitchen staff serve around 1,500 meals to the residents a day at their 56th and Pioneers location. Though, until recently, all of those meals were served to residents in the solitude of their own rooms.
“It breaks our heart to take away our beautiful dining room, but we can make it work in another way that meets our safety guidelines,” Joyce said.
Gene and Ruth Rauscher have lived at The Legacy just over a year, and both share Joyce's sentiment.
“The dining room is an area that we miss the most, but the fact that we can’t use it, we‘ve just accepted that,” Gene said.
For many, the choice to live in a retirement community is greatly weighted in the desire to socialize, making a pandemic a particularly lonely time. But the Rauschers have found new ways to adapt and keep active, with some help along the way from Legacy staff.
Before the pandemic, the couple enjoyed hosting wine pairing dinners. They would pick the wines, and a chef at The Legacy would create a charcuterie board to accompany them. Gene and Ruth enjoyed inviting friends over to chat and enjoy the pairings. Today, the Rauschers have continued their wine pairing tradition, but have moved the gatherings to a safer alternative: video calls.
The Rauschers participate in Legacy events as well. Fridays mean a well-earned drive-thru happy hour for residents. Residents are invited to order a drink before heading back to their rooms or moving outdoors for safe spacing. There have been video series, with limited seating and chairs set 10 feet apart. Kona Ice has provided an outdoor setting for socializing and refreshments.
Ruth notes the importance of routine, especially during this time of change. She attends exercise classes three times a week, enjoys daily puzzles with Gene, and keeps herself busy with various quilting projects. Gene and Ruth also keep up to date on current events by watching what they call “the ever enlightening news.”
The Rauschers, who live in an apartment overlooking the Legacy’s pond, have been able to socialize with friends who gather there. Residents can reserve time at the pond, and staff will set up chairs 6 feet apart for their gathering. Gene and Ruth get to join in from their patio. As for the safety the outdoors provides, Gene says “we can have a little bit more liberty there.”
“We appreciate outdoor spaces more than ever right now," Joyce said. "As that comes to a halt as the weather changes, we will just need to continue to be nimble.”
However, even with the stricter guidelines and the threat that the pandemic brings, the Rauschers haven’t felt much stress, Ruth said.
“The staff has been very supportive, and they’re always friendly," she said. "Anything that we suggest has certainly been well received.”
Joyce sees his staff through that same lens.
“I’ve always been absolutely just in awe of our staff and how amazing all of our staff are, through this process of this pandemic, the things that we were forced to deal with, I’ve never seen a team come together like this," he said. "You can just tell they care deeply about the people they are serving.”
The Legacy isn’t alone in Lincoln retirement communities that have made changes in the name of safety. The Landing, operated by Immanuel Assisted Living, has restructured activities and guidelines to ensure the safest possible environment for its residents and staff.
“Our life enrichment and wellness teams have worked diligently to socially support residents during a time of social distancing," said Jennifer Knetch, vice president of marketing and communications for Immaneul. "It was clear early on that normally scheduled in-person activities would no longer be safe.”
Knetch praises staff creativity as a driving force behind much of the changes.
“[Staff] have offered daily brain games and challenges for residents, including poetry challenges, organized phone get-togethers between neighbors, and arranged for onsite musical entertainment that residents can enjoy from their windows," she said. "They have led balcony exercises, brought themed treats door-to-door and delivered care packages.”
While nationally, and locally, there are trends swinging toward more leniency in social distancing guidelines and pandemic procedures, the local retirement communities know that safety is still the No. 1 concern. When winter inevitably brings a cold and flu season with it, the future of COVID-19 protocol is uncertain.
“In a perfect world, we’d like to be back to normal as we knew it," Joyce says. "But I think that’s probably a little naive. We’ve had great support and guidance through the CDC and Health and Human Services, we’re getting good input.”
Knetch agrees.
"We know the threat of this virus is far from over and while our greater community is reopening many services, we continue to be on high alert, setting infectious disease protocols based on guidance form our state and local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, our national and local policy makers and associations and our internal infectious disease experts,” she said.
As for the Rauschers, they are on board with safety protocols, regardless of a timeframe.
“I fully understand the need for caution and appropriate measures," Ruth said. "I have no problem wearing a mask. I constantly wash my hands and make sure I open doors with towels. Distancing is a little more challenging, but it’s not a problem for me. We need to be careful for other people.”
Whatever the pandemic holds for us in the future, Joyce said he feels prepared.
“I can say with confidence we’ll be ready for the challenge.”
