Lincoln area sees slowest population growth in 15 years

The Lincoln area had its slowest population growth last year in more than a decade.

According to Census data released Thursday, the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by only 2,574 people, or 0.8%, from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019. That was the slowest growth rate this decade.

That leaves the metro population as of July 1 at 336,374.

Lancaster County, population 319,090, also grew by 0.8% during the same period, marking the first time since 2004 that year-over-year growth was less than 1%, said David Drozd with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research.

Sarpy County, which is about 40% smaller than Lancaster County, actually added more people last year. That hasn't happened since 2009-10.

And Douglas County had a slightly higher percentage rate of gain than Lancaster County. Overall, 11 counties grew faster than Lancaster County last year on a percentage basis, including Saunders County and several counties in western Nebraska.

