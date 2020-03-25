Lincoln area sees slowest population growth in 15 years

The Lincoln area had its slowest population growth last year in more than a decade.
According to Census data released Thursday, the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by only 2,574 people, or 0.8%, from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019. That was the slowest growth rate this decade.
That leaves the metro population as of July 1 at 336,374.
Lancaster County, population 319,090, also grew by 0.8% during the same period, marking the first time since 2004 that year-over-year growth was less than 1%, said David Drozd with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research.
Sarpy County, which is about 40% smaller than Lancaster County, actually added more people last year. That hasn't happened since 2009-10.
And Douglas County had a slightly higher percentage rate of gain than Lancaster County. Overall, 11 counties grew faster than Lancaster County last year on a percentage basis, including Saunders County and several counties in western Nebraska.
Drozd said a slowdown in migration into Lancaster County is likely responsible for much of the slowdown in growth. Net migration last year (people moving into the county minus those moving out) was only 835, less than half of the overall annual average this decade.
By contrast, Drozd said, Sarpy County last year had its best net migration numbers of this decade.
He also said natural change played a role in the deceleration of Lancaster County's population growth.
"There’s been a small decline in natural change, as births have dropped a bit and deaths are (and will continue) to kick higher," Drozd said.
Statewide, 36 counties saw population growth last year, the same number as the previous year.
Cheyenne County, home to Sidney, which has been hit hard by the loss of jobs at Cabela's, continued to be one of the biggest losers. It's estimated to have lost 373 people during the 12-month period, most of all counties. Its 4% decline ranked 91st out of 93 counties.
