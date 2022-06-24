 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln area groups getting grants for capital projects

  • Updated
  • 0

Several local organizations are getting millions of dollars in grants to help them fund capital projects as part of the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Friday announced 76 recipients of the $115 million in funds that were authorized last year by the Legislature.

"The State of Nebraska and our department are privileged to support so many impactful organizations whose work is serving to build and enhance our communities, improve lives and further economic prosperity,” said Anthony Goins, director of the Department of Economic Development.

Most of the money for the program, $100 million, comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The other $15 million comes from the state's general fund.

Among the Lancaster County organizations that received money were:

* The Nebraska Communities Playhouse in Hickman: $1.5 million

* Star City Optimist Youth Foundation: $1.255 million

People are also reading…

* The Lincoln Children's Zoo: $1.1 million

* Mourning Hope Grief Center: $768,800

* The Lincoln Sports Foundation: $759,000

* Malcolm Youth Sports Association: $363,900

* Nebraska Statewide Arboretum: $66,000

* Lincoln Community Playhouse: $38,000

WarHorse Gaming files applications for casinos in Lincoln and Omaha
Redevelopment plans for Gold's Building could rely on special taxing authority

A number of other organizations in Southeast Nebraska also received funding:

* Seward Changing the Game: $5 million

* Beatrice YMCA: $5 million

* Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City: $673,200

* Nebraska City Veteran's Memorial Building Project: $608,300

* Blue River Arts Council in Crete: $333,100

* Historic Resources Group in Friend: $300,000

* Community Players in Beatrice: $96,700

* Yorkshire Playhouse in York: $6,000

Lincoln's NMotion program to expand with new $3.7 million investment
Hudl Week brings hundreds of employees to Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forklift operator moves cars to higher ground as flooding overtakes Chinese city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News