Lincoln area groups getting grants for capital projects

Several local organizations are getting millions of dollars in grants to help them fund capital projects as part of the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Friday announced 76 recipients of the $115 million in funds that were authorized last year by the Legislature.

"The State of Nebraska and our department are privileged to support so many impactful organizations whose work is serving to build and enhance our communities, improve lives and further economic prosperity,” said Anthony Goins, director of the Department of Economic Development.

Most of the money for the program, $100 million, comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The other $15 million comes from the state's general fund.

Among the Lancaster County organizations that received money were:

* The Nebraska Communities Playhouse in Hickman: $1.5 million

* Star City Optimist Youth Foundation: $1.255 million

* The Lincoln Children's Zoo: $1.1 million

* Mourning Hope Grief Center: $768,800

* The Lincoln Sports Foundation: $759,000

* Malcolm Youth Sports Association: $363,900

* Nebraska Statewide Arboretum: $66,000

* Lincoln Community Playhouse: $38,000

A number of other organizations in Southeast Nebraska also received funding:

* Seward Changing the Game: $5 million

* Beatrice YMCA: $5 million

* Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City: $673,200

* Nebraska City Veteran's Memorial Building Project: $608,300

* Blue River Arts Council in Crete: $333,100

* Historic Resources Group in Friend: $300,000

* Community Players in Beatrice: $96,700

* Yorkshire Playhouse in York: $6,000

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.