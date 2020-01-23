Lincoln-area garden and plant lovers can swap seeds in the dead of winter with hope for spring planting

Lincoln Seed Swap

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Community Crops, 1301 S. 11th St.

Why: To give and share gardening seeds and learn more about gardening. Taylor Keen, founder of the Sacred Seeds Project, will give a presentation at 1:30 p.m.

How: Bring seeds or take seeds; helpful to bring your own containers or envelopes.